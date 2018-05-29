Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
These are the 8 acts on Britain’s Got Talent’s second semi-final

These are the 8 acts on Britain’s Got Talent’s second semi-final

Tuesday night will see the likes of singer Ronan Busfield and David Walliams' Golden Buzzer act Donchez Dacres taking to the stage live

Britain's Got Talent Ronan Busfield

The line-up for Britain’s Got Talent‘s second live semi-final have been confirmed.

Advertisement

The eight acts performing on Tuesday’s live BGT include David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer act Donchez and viral singing sensation Calum Courtney.

The complete line-up of acts for Tuesday night are:

Donchez Dacres – David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer

Britain's Got Talent Donchez

Futinity

Futinity on Britain's Got Talent
Futinity on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

Nick Page

Nick Page
Nick Page (ITV)

Ronan Busfield

Britain's Got Talent Ronan Busfield

Andrew Lancaster

Britain's Got Talent Andrew Lancaster

Calum Courtney

Calum Courtney on Britain's Got Talent

B-Positive Choir

©Syco/Thames

Magus Utopia

Magus Utopia on Britain's Got Talent
Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues live on Tuesday 29th May at 7.30pm on ITV

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018 (Syco / Thames, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

Who’s in the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 final?

Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent viewers were missing Ant in first live show – but praised solo host Dec

Lifford Shillingford

How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

Britain's Got Talent - Lost Voice Guy

Who is Lost Voice Guy? Comedian Lee Ridley wows on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more