Who is Dani Dyer? Meet rumoured Love Island contestant and daughter of EastEnders actor

Danny Dyer’s daughter is tipped to be entering the villa this year after her brief stint on Survival of the Fittest

Dani Dyer is one of the girls being tipped to enter the Love Island villa – but who is she? Here’s everything you need to know…

Name: Dani Dyer

Twitter: @Dani_MasDyer

Instagram: @danidyerxx

Age: 22

Job: Barmaid and aspiring actress

Location: East London

Who is Dani Dyer?

Dani Dyer is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, confusingly enough.

She has worked at an Esssex pub and has a few acting credits to her name, most notably having starred in the 2015 Martin Kemp thriller Age of Kill.

Where have I seen her before?

Earlier this year, Dyer took part in ITV2’s Survival of the Fittest – the reality show that was dubbed ‘the winter Love Island’. She was forced to withdraw after just one day, however, after dislocating her shoulder when she fell headfirst down a waterslide during a challenge.

As she left the show, she said: “I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me.”

Well, if the rumours are true, we could be seeing this young member of the Dyer clan on our screens very soon…

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2