Where is the Love Island villa this year?

The villa is getting a refurb. Yep, the islanders will be staying in exactly the same abode as last year...

Almost as beautiful as the Love Island contestants themselves is the show’s stunning villa.

Advertisement

So for this year’s series, ITV have decided to return to exactly the same place. The new crop of islanders will be decamping to the sun-soaked Spanish abode that was home to Kem, Chris, Olivia, Amber and the rest of 2017’s cast.

But where exactly is it?

Well, the villa itself is in Mallorca, just outside the sleepy town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the island’s stunning east coast.

It’s also at the top of a very steep, bumpy track – no doubt so that it’s far away from prying eyes.

Ahead of last year’s series, the producers created an outdoor gym, a hot tub and a seating area to accompany the existing (heated) infinity pool.

What we can assume is that ITV will have had the painters and decorators in to renovate the gaff, meaning that all that funky neon from last year could well have been done away with.

Sadly, though, the villa is privately owned so you can’t rent it for a massive sleepover with all your mates when the Love Island lot move out.

Love Island returns to ITV2 soon