Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

The hit ITV2 show is looking for islanders for this year's series - but will this lot be entering the villa?

Love Island might not be a celebrity reality show, but that hasn’t stopped there being fervent rumours about who may be entering the villa this year.

UPDATE: Love Island 2018 air date confirmed

The show’s producers have already teased that we will be seeing some “genuinely surprising” cast members for this series, and maybe even another noughties music star!

So who is going to be getting muggy and melty in the villa? Here are some of the people already being rumoured…

Amelia Goodman

Amelia Goodman comes from a family of reality TV stars and social media ‘influencers’. Her sister Chloe Goodman has already done Ex on the Beach and was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2015, while her other sister Lauryn has 47,000 Instagram followers.

Amelia isn’t far behind with 18k followers on Instagram and she describes herself as a social media influencer from Brighton. She’s now being rumoured for Love Island 2018, with Mail Online claiming that she has already met with producers and casting bosses. Watch this space.

Dani Dyer

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer’s daughter Dani Dyer (confusing much?) was one of the girls being tipped to enter the villa – but what’s this?

Amongst rumours that the budding contestants have already flown out to Mallorca ahead of taking part in the show, which begins on 4th June, Dani was photographed shopping in London.

Even if that is true, it doesn’t mean Dani wouldn’t appear on the show full stop. Love Island has a seemingly never-ending revolving door of islanders, so even if she isn’t in the first line-up Dani could certainly join the villa at a later date.

Earlier this year, the actress took part in ITV2’s Survival of the Fittest – the reality show about romance that was dubbed ‘the winter Love Island’. However, after dislocating her shoulder during a challenge, Dani was forced to withdraw after just one day.

As she left the show, she said: “I hope this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me.” Well, forget Stormzy – how amazing would it be to see Danny Dyer popping up via Skype in the villa?

Theo Campbell

He fought with Jonny over Tyla, and didn’t last too long in the villa. Is Theo Campbell going back to Majorca?

Well, the former Love Island contestant sent a rather cryptic tweet in May saying: “When I go on this time I’m actually going try and find love”.

When I go on this time im actually going try and find love — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbel) May 16, 2018

We don’t know about you, but we think this has to happen.

Carla Howe

Earlier this year, it was reported that Carla Howe had been approached to take part in Love Island. As the rumours would have it, the Playboy model ended an on-off relationship with rapper Tyga in order to head to the villa.

Dima Ziadie

Dima Ziadie already knows what appearing on reality TV is all about – he’s the adopted son of infamous I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Lady Colin Campbell.

It’s been reported by the tabloids that he’s been approached to take part on the ITV2 show this year. If he does make it into the final line-up and into the villa, this is an idea of what his official press shot could look like…

Throwback pink shorts. 🏊🌴🏝☉⚘ A post shared by Dima Ziadie (@dimaziadie) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Katie Snooks

The vlogger and YouTube star sent fans into a frenzy when she posted this screenshot of her supposedly receiving an email from ‘Love Island’. She captioned the image “So tempted…”

Fellow YouTuber Zoella replied to her tweet with an “OMG YES!!” to which Katie said: “Haha, can you imagine!”

Note: she didn’t say no…

Taylor Ward

Taylor is already no stranger to reality TV; her mum Dawn Ward is one of the stars of ITVBe series The Real Housewives of Cheshire. The 20-year-old already has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is reportedly being tipped for series four of Love Island.

Ethan Allen

Recognise Ethan’s sister? Yep, on the left there is Gabby Allen – one of the breakout stars of last year’s Love Island. Now her brother, who boasts an impressive 44k followers on Instagram, is being tipped for the 2018 show.

Elizabeth-Jayne Tierney

You might not know Elizabeth, but you will probably have heard of her ex-boyfriend. She used to date footballer and Celebrity Big Brother star Jamie O’Hara, who reportedly told The Mirror that Love Island bosses had been in touch with his former flame to head into the villa this year.

“I think they’ve been asking her to do it so I think she’ll end up going on,” Jamie reportedly said.

And Kem Cetinay?!

Dancing on Ice star Kem Cetinay’s relationship with fellow Love Island winner Amber Davies is sadly no more, despite the pair winning the hearts of the nation and scooping the £50,000 prize at the end of last series.

This Instagram post, in which he said he was “missing the hot weather…wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Second time lucky” has got fans wondering if he’s heading out to Mallorca again this year. Stranger things have happened in the realm of reality TV…

Love Island returns to ITV2 this summer