Britain’s Got Talent dramatically pulled off air after technical error

A technical error message displayed after BGT was pulled live off air, and the show returned after around 10 minutes

jsWfhqDR.jpg-large

Britain’s Got Talent was dramatically pulled off air during tonight’s first live semi-final owing to a technical error.

A message saying: “We’re sorry for the disruption – We’re working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon” was displayed on the screen.

Meanwhile a continuity announcer said: “Well apologies but we do appear to be having some issues bringing you the live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent. We’re working on them and we hope to return to the studio as soon as possible.”

The transmission failed just after the first act of the night, Cali Swing, had performed live at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Britain's Got Talent Auditions

Auditions highlights from the series were then broadcast while ITV continually apologised for the disruption in broadcast.

When the live show finally did resume, presenter Declan Donnelly apologised for the disruption and explained that it was due to the stormy weather conditions.

Simon Cowell, meanwhile, joked while alluding to Ant McPartlin’s absence: “Ant, you are coming back next year – you don’t have to do that,” he said.

Britain’s Got Talent continues live all week on ITV

