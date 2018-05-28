Accessibility Links

What does the Britain's Got Talent winner actually get?

What does the Britain’s Got Talent winner actually get?

Ever wondered what the Britain's Got Talent winner takes home? We've got the details...

Tokio Myers

From Paul Potts to Tokio Myers, most people recognise the yearly winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

But what does the champ win beyond name recognition and the chance to perform for Simon Cowell and a prime time ITV audience?

Like many reality shows, Britain’s Got Talent contestants are incentivised with a cash prize. At the show’s inception, the first-place winner was awarded a cheque for £100,000. In 2012, though, prize money soared to a whopping £500,000. Since then winners have got £250,000.

On top of this, the winner of each year’s Britain’s Got Talent contest receives the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance. Members of the Royal Family traditionally attend, though the Queen hasn’t been since 2012. At last year’s performance, Prince William and Kate were seated in the audience – no pressure.

This show is a holiday staple for viewers within the Commonwealth, so it’s a perfect way to jumpstart any performer’s career.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week on ITV

