Meet the 8 acts performing live on Britain’s Got Talent’s first semi-final
Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford and comedian Lost Voice Guy are amongst Monday's semi-finalists
The eight acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent‘s first semi-final of the series have been revealed.
Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford and comedian Lost Voice Guy are amongst the performers who will be vying for viewers’ votes when fans get to have their say for the first time.
Here is the full list of eight semi-finalists performing live on Monday 25th May:
Lifford Shillingford – Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer
Lost Voice Guy
Matt Johnson
The D-Day Darlings
Ellie and Jeki
Shameer Rayes
Cali Swing
Maddox
Britain’s Got Talent goes live on Monday 25th May at 7.30pm on ITV