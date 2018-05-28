Meet the 8 acts performing live on Britain’s Got Talent’s first semi-final

Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford and comedian Lost Voice Guy are amongst Monday's semi-finalists

The eight acts performing on Britain’s Got Talent‘s first semi-final of the series have been revealed.

Advertisement

Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act Lifford Shillingford and comedian Lost Voice Guy are amongst the performers who will be vying for viewers’ votes when fans get to have their say for the first time.

Here is the full list of eight semi-finalists performing live on Monday 25th May:

The D-Day Darlings

Shameer Rayes

Cali Swing

Maddox

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent goes live on Monday 25th May at 7.30pm on ITV