Why isn’t Antiques Roadshow on tonight?

This week's episode has moved due to The Biggest Weekend festival...

It takes something pretty big to push a Sunday night stalwart like Antiques Roadshow out of the schedules… enter: The Biggest Weekend, the BBC’s four-day music festival.

Coverage of the event is airing from 7:30pm until 9pm on BBC1 this Sunday, 27th May, meaning there’ll be no Roadshow in its usual 8pm slot that night.

But antiques fans need not despair – they’ll still get their AR fix this Bank Holiday weekend, with the Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special, which airs the following day, Bank Holiday Monday, at 8:30pm on BBC1.

As the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation approaches, Fiona Bruce heads to Edinburgh and the Royal Yacht Britannia, where she looks back at Her Majesty’s reign through objects brought in by those who worked for her and played a part on formal occasions.

The Antiques Roadshow Coronation Special is on BBC1 at 8:30pm on Bank Holiday Monday 28th May

