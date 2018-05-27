Where is A Very English Scandal filmed?

A Very English Scandal producer Dan Winch tells RadioTimes.com how the BBC drama was filmed – from a corn shed in Buckinghamshire to the Palace of Westminster

The extraordinary true story behind A Very English Scandal stretches from the corridors of Westminster to a caravan in Wales; from a Dublin boutique to foggy Exmoor; from a beach hut in California to Court One of the Old Bailey.

“The tricky thing with this story, in production terms, was how we managed to clearly define each of our many locations,” producer Dan Winch tells RadioTimes.com. “Because we flash around them so quickly and we’re there so fleetingly that we knew it was important to make sure each of the locations felt distinct from each other.”

So where are the filming locations we see on screen? Here’s what you need to know…

Did A Very English Scandal film in Westminster?

Your eyes do not deceive you: parts of A Very English Scandal were actually filmed outside the Palace of Westminster. But when it came to filming the interiors, the business of government couldn’t grind to a halt even for Hugh Grant – so the team had to find another solution.

That solution was Manchester Town Hall, a Neo-Gothic building completed around the same time as the Palace of Westminster.

“It’s such a wonderful Gothic and distinct look,” Winch explains. “There’s spaces where you can go in London, and other places where you can get little corners of Gothic, but Manchester really gave us the depth and the ability to have people walking down corridors rather than just turning around, opening a door and walking through another one in a very contained way.”

He adds: “Manchester gave us stairs, it gave us lobbies, it gave us the exterior to the great chamber. But any time they then walk through a door and use an office, we actually constructed a lot of those.”

The team “did up” Bulstrode Park, an old vacant stately home near the Buckinghamshire town of Gerrard’s Cross on the outskirts of London. “We basically took over the rooms in there,” Winch says. “We put our design touch to it, and we built wood-panelled walls and things to create Jeremy’s office.”

Where was the House of Commons debating chamber filmed?

Hugh Grant also didn’t get a chance to make any rousing speeches in the actual chamber of the House of Commons, though what we see on screen is very convincing.

“The actual chamber, the debating chamber, funnily enough, was a shed – it was literally a farmer’s shed. No joke, it was where we kept his grain, and his crops that he’d harvested,” Winch says.

“We couldn’t really afford to build a full chamber, so what you see in the show is a bank of green Parliament seats, which we’d built head-on. We didn’t have a second side of the wall.

“There’s actually a point where we cut away, we’ve got Jeremy doing his Prime Minister’s Questions type speech in Parliament and then we cut away to Norman on a balcony. And Norman on a balcony was in Manchester. And Jeremy was in this corn barn in the middle of Buckinghamshire somewhere.”

Did A Very English Scandal film in Dublin?

No. “Fitting in a trip to Ireland would not have been possible on our budget or in our timeframe,” Winch says. But during a recce in Wales, the team discovered the perfect street in Bridgend to stand in for Dublin.

The producer explains: “It’s actually the main precinct in Bridgend, but it just so happened that that leant itself to feeling unlike anywhere we’d seen for anywhere else. And uncannily like areas of Dublin at the time.”

Where was A Very English Scandal filmed in Wales?

A chunk of the story takes place in Tal-y-bont in Wales, where Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw) meets Gwen Parry-Jones (Eve Myles).

These scenes were actually shot in Monknash in South Wales, south of Bridgend. The team used a farmhouse for Gwen’s home, and parked a caravan opposite the house for Norman.

Where were the Blackpool scenes filmed?

A brilliant scene in episode two of A Very English Scandal takes us to Blackpool, where airline pilot Andrew Newton (Blake Harrison) is getting smashed at an industry event. But Winch opted for an unusual filming location to create the Art Deco feel of seventies Blackpool.

“We actually, we visual effects tweaked an establisher of Blackpool – so we animated an archive shot of Blackpool as a starting point,” he reveals. “And then we actually filmed at – you know the Hoover Building on the A40 going out towards Hanger Lane? In Ealing?”

The Hoover Building is a famous work of Art Deco architecture, once a manufacturing plant and now luxury apartments – with a Tesco round the back.

“There’s a certain angle from the Tesco, if you lose the Tesco sign and look back towards the side of the Hoover Building it’s got a wonderful Art Deco finish,” Winch explains. “And that’s what we were trying to really play on with Blackpool.

“Our approach had to be finding places that felt quite distinctly different from others, quickly because we were establishing them so briefly. We’re there for one or two scenes. So we wanted to really play on the deco vibe of Blackpool that there is along the seafront in certain places, particularly below the Blackpool Tower.”

Where were the California beach scenes filmed?

The California scenes were actually filmed on Saunton Sands – a beach on the North Devon coast – with help of VFX to add palm trees and a “higgledy piggledy mishmash” of beach huts.

Unfortunately, the team had to reckon with the English weather.

Winch explains: “We had a bit of a time, because we built our little hut during the run up to filming there, but it coincided with when Storm Brian was coming in – and basically the storm made the sea come up so high that it sort of dislodged the hut. We were worried this bloody hut was going to float away! It dislodged the whole thing.

“So for a time it was a bit touch and go as to whether we were going to actually be able to film there on the day as scheduled. But we did and it was brilliant and it was beautiful. It’s a wonderful vista down there.”

Where were the Exmoor scenes filmed?

We do see some of Exmoor on screen – but filming for the key moment between Norman, Andrew Newton and Rinka actually took place at Bulstrode Park.

“We went and filmed some establishing angles down there [in Exmoor],” Winch explains. “We used a drone camera and [director] Stephen Frears and I stood in this field coordinating – it was a very small unit that went down and coordinated this drone camera flying alongside the road with our little period car trundling along it, to achieve angles that would allow us to see Porlock Weir, which is where the coast quite distinctly turns inwards and can be identified as Porlock. And then the stretch of Exmoor that lays out in front of you.

“So we tried really hard to make sure we sited it in the most authentic way for what then followed.”

The events that followed were filmed at Bulstrode Park, because shooting the scene at the real place in Exmoor would not have been “particularly sensitive,” Winch says.

Where were the North Devon scenes filmed?

Jeremy Thorpe’s constituency was North Devon – and the team was actually able to film on location in the area, in Chittlehampton.

Where were the Old Bailey courtroom scenes filmed?

The final episode takes us into the most famous courtroom in the country. According to Winch, A Very English Scandal was actually the first show ever to be given permission to film in Court One of the Old Bailey – but producers had to regretfully decline. The powers-that-be were only able to give them one Sunday to get everything filmed.

Thankfully, the team was able to film in the lobby area and outside the Old Bailey’s iconic doors.

“There’s a wonderful grand lobby where you’ll see in episode three Norman sat with his friends waiting to be summoned in,” Winch says. “And then you see Norman coming out having given his piece in the witness box and then you see Jeremy coming out at the end. And all that takes place in this wonderfully ornate lobby area that has these most ornate paintings on the ceilings and this wonderful dome, and that’s the lobby at the Old Bailey.”

He adds: “What we then had to do was to use the court at Kingston for the actual courtroom and some of the other corridors and things, because that gave us the ability to be in one place for a week, which is what it took to film it.”

