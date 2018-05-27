Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV?

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out where to watch the sixth race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Monaco Grand Prix, live from the Circuit de Monaco

Lewis Hamilton heads into the Monaco Grand Prix – which former world champion Nico Rosberg has called “the most difficult race of the year” – atop the rankings after his win in Barcelona earlier this month. He leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 17 points, and is a full 37 points ahead of Valtteri Bottas in third place.

Advertisement

Watch and stream episode one of Patrick Melrose for FREE – only on RadioTimes.com

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

Find out how to watch the race live on TV, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below.

Qualifying: Saturday 26th May

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with qualifying starting at 2pm. 

Race Day: Sunday 27th May

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with the race starting at 2.10pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Monaco Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live has qualifying coverage from 2pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live from 2pm on Sunday.

Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

(Getty, JG)

Tags

All about Live Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 25: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand during a training session ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros on May 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

How to watch the French Open 2018 live on TV

ROME, ITALY - MAY 02: Jurgan Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates after the full time whistle during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico on May 2, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) TL

Why Jurgen Klopp’s enthusiasm could win the Champions League and bring joy back to football

TOKYO, JAPAN - DECEMBER 19: Will Smith attends the premier event of 'Bright' at Roppongi Hills on December 19, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage) Getty, TL

Will Smith’s official World Cup single leaves fans underwhelmed

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and A.S. Roma at Anfield on April 24, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

Champions League 2018 final live TV coverage: how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more