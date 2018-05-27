Here’s how A Very English Scandal filmed THAT heartbreaking scene with Rinka the Great Dane

Producer Dan Winch reveals how the "mystery of the dog in the fog" was made. EPISODE 2 SPOILERS AHEAD

Avert your eyes, John Wick: episode two of A Very English Scandal introduces us to the “mystery of the dog in the fog” – i.e. the killing of Norman Scott’s Great Dane Rinka on Exmoor by a bungling dog-phobic gunman.

While we do see some gorgeous drone footage of gunman Andrew Newton (Blake Harrison) driving his old rental car across Exmoor, the actual attempted assassination was not filmed on location. Instead, the production team re-created the scene at Bulstrode Park, a disused country estate on the outskirts of London.

How was the dog-shooting scene filmed?

The shooting of Rinka is one of the defining moments of the series. In fear of the mysterious “man from Canada,” Norman Scott (Ben Whishaw) agrees to get in the car with Newton. But he insists on bringing Rinka with him – not knowing that Newton is his would-be killer, and is also deathly afraid of dogs.

At a lay-by in the pouring rain and the fog, the two men (and one dog) clamber out of the car, ostensibly to switch drivers. In a nail-biting moment, Newton shoots the dog to death – but fails to kill Scott.

The scene was filmed across three nights in a muddy field with the help of a rain machine.

“It actually was incredibly cold, so we weren’t particularly lucky with the temperature, but all other conditions were perfect for providing our own rain,” producer Dan Winch tells RadioTimes.com.

Did they use a real dog in the filming?

Yes – more than one.

Four or five “Rinkas” were used in the process of filming, and in that scene alone, three different canine actors were used, Winch says. The production team also had two dummy dogs: a “fake dog standing” and a “fake dog lying”.

“There were varying degrees of tactics that were needed,” Winch says. “From filming the scene without the rain so it wouldn’t put the dog off, and then adding the rain in post-production, or keeping the dog on a lead, so that we could help it gently and in an animal friendly way towards where we needed to move it.

“But we’re always careful these days that we work within what is acceptable, whether it be dogs or horses or any other animal. So yeah, it took a long time – put it that way!

“I know for a fact it was scheduled over two nights and it became a third night, which we had to juggle the schedules around to accommodate. To make sure that we didn’t do anything too pressurising on the dog’s performance…”

