Kirsty Gallacher is leaving Sky Sports after 20 years

The presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing star announced she would be working on "exciting, new projects"

Kirsty Gallacher has announced that after “20 wonderful years”, she is leaving Sky Sports.

The presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed the news on Twitter.

She wrote: “After 20 wonderful years, I’ve decided to leave Sky Sports to concentrate on some exciting, new projects,” adding that she “can’t wait” to host Soccer Aid for ITV in June.

Gallacher’s Sky Sports co-host Jim White posted an image of the pair together after their final broadcast, stating they would “always be great chums”:

Sky Sports, meanwhile, also paid tribute to Kirsty on their website, writing: “Having been part of Sky’s story on and off since 1998, Kirsty has decided it is the right time to do something fresh and new and everyone at Sky will miss her greatly.

“She played an important role in Sky Sports News establishing its position as the home of breaking news for sport and we wish her every success in the future.”

