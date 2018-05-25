Will Smith’s official World Cup single leaves fans underwhelmed

The reaction to Live It Up – which also features Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi – has been mixed

Will Smith has just dropped new World Cup tune Live It Up, also featuring Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi. And there’s a lot packed into it.

Advertisement

Produced by Diplo, the official song features a high-tempo beat, plenty of chanting and a message that encourages fans to stick together in the tournament, which kicks off 14 June in Russia.

Headphone users, you might want to turn your volume down for this. Oh, and we don’t advise a listen if you’ve got a headache, either.

The reaction online? Mixed. While some appreciated the upbeat track and Smith’s return to rap…

Will Smith back in the rapping scene. Damn. 🔥🔥🔥 Damn that World Cup 2018 Song. 🤙🏻 — Angelo (@gelogelogelo_) May 25, 2018

The World Cup song this year is a absolute belter — Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt95) May 25, 2018

I actually love the World Cup song, big up will smith — olivia (@olivialporter) May 25, 2018

Others weren’t so positive, saying it sounds like an over-produced pop song…

just heard the new World Cup Song, my opinion, its just too much.

Feels like they're trying to produce another club hit..

Where's the good singing part and not the only autotune one?

We'll know you got an outstanding voice, don't be afraid to use it #WillSmith — MultiUncertainty (@HypedFan) May 25, 2018

What is this World Cup song. Will smith on auto tune. Awful — Tomckinna (@Tom_Mckinna) May 25, 2018

Official World Cup song is very Butlins — _______ (@oliviamaeae) May 25, 2018

And many have said it doesn’t live up to past World Cup tracks…

Imma let y'all finish but Shakira had the best world cup songs of all time — parker (@parklesparkle) May 25, 2018

Nothing will ever beat that 2010 World Cup song “Waving Flag” — Ana Maria (@i_d_g_a_f_ok) May 25, 2018

Can we talk about how great the USA 94 World Cup song was? https://t.co/WkXsfTqNdg — Mark Farrelly (@MarkFarrelly131) May 25, 2018

But whatever your opinion on the song, we’ll only remember this tournament as the one where constant optimism led England to their best performance ever. Right, guys?

Advertisement

…Guys?