Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
When is Humans series three on TV?

When is Humans series three on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the Channel 4 synth drama

Humans series 3 (Channel 4 from mag, EH)

When is it back on TV?

Humans will return to Channel 4 on Thursday 17th May at 9pm. The series is expected to air in America on AMC at a later date.

Advertisement

The new UK air date moves the series from its traditional Sunday night slot to Thursday evenings.

What can we expect from series three?

At the end of series two, every synth in the world was given consciousness, essentially creating a new species on Earth. The consequences of that are felt by both synths and humans in the third series, which starts a year after “the dawn of consciousness”.

Who’s in the cast?

Colin Morgan returns as human/synth hybrid Leo Elster, despite being left brain damaged at the end of the last episode, and is joined by fellow synths Max (Ivanno Jeremiah), Anita/Mia (Gemma Chan), and Niska (Emily Berrington), as well as human Laura Hawkins (Katherine Parkinson), who looks set to continue championing their rights.

When did filming take place? 

Advertisement

Filming on series three began back in September 2017 with a number of the cast and crew posting on social media, including creator Sam Vincent who described the new episodes as the “biggest, boldest series yet”.

Tags

All about Humans

Humans series 3 (Channel 4 from mag, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Gemma Chan

Humans star Gemma Chan joins Captain Marvel

Letitia Wright in Black Mirror season 4 (Netflix, JG)

Charlie Brooker reveals Black Mirror season 5 has started filming

5ea13127-8099-4e91-916a-d7f3b3a5c8a2_625x352

Channel 4’s Humans series 3 begins filming

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more