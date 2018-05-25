The special edition of Antiques Roadshow celebrates the Queen's coronation - and takes place on the Royal Yacht Britannia

Although the Antiques Roadshow has been unceremoniously bumped from its usual Sunday night slot by BBC festival The Biggest Weekend, this special edition is well worth catching, as Fiona Bruce and the team celebrate the Queen’s 1953 coronation.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Antiques Roadshow: Coronation Special.

When is Antiques Roadshow: Coronation Special on TV?

Antiques Roadshow: Coronation Special is at 8.30pm on BBC1 on Bank Holiday Monday – 28th May.

What’s it about?

All aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia, now a tourist attraction berthed in Edinburgh, as Fiona Bruce and team reflect on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign via a range of objects, memorabilia and gifts ahead of the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Members of staff and the public with connection to Her Majesty, from engine room staff to a maid of honour at the coronation and the secretary general of the Commonwealth, bring in objects with links to the Queen – including a hand drawn Christmas card to a childhood friend signed ‘Lilibet’ – and share their memories.

Bruce also takes a look at watercolour interior designs for the Royal Yacht painted by Sir Hugh Casson. Only one change was made from the designs – the open fireplace was eventually replaced by an electric one, since ship protocol at the time would have demanded that a sailor holding a bucket of water would have had to be present at all times.

Advertisement

Joining Bruce are antiques experts Geoffrey Munn, Hilary Kay, Adam Schoon and Henry Sandon.