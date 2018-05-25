Channel 4's fly-on-the-wall documentary returns for a seventh series, beginning when a body is found in a field

Channel 4’s landmark documentary 24 Hours in Police Custody returns for a seventh series, following police officers and lead detectives as they investigate real crimes, from racial attacks and domestic abuse to murder.

The series captures a snapshot of the intense, high octane real-life drama that unfolds during serious crime investigations.

Here’s everything you need to know about 24 Hours in Police Custody series seven.

When is 24 Hours in Police Custody on TV?

The series is on Mondays at 9pm on Channel 4.

What’s it about?

The fly-on-the-wall seventh series kicks off with a murder investigation, after a woman’s body is found in a Bedfordshire field by a member of the public. The victim, Sharon Fade, 45, was killed with a broken bottle that’s also found in the same field.

The police bring in Fade’s partner for questioning, but there’s something suspicious about his behaviour. He’s very chatty, but he’s determined to convince the police that he had nothing to do with Fade’s murder. The 24-hour countdown begins as DC Vicki Twyford attempts to uncover the truth. Detectives also discover that Fade suffered from mental health and alcohol problems.

The further they delve, the more the detectives discover about the couple’s strange relationship. “I’ve never come across anything quite like this,” one officer says.