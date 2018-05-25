What time is Channel 4’s new comedy High and Dry on TV?

Accessibility Links

What happens when the air steward from hell takes over a tropical island? Find out more about Channel 4's new comedy High and Dry starring Marc Wootton

(C4/FC)

What happens when an air steward – who happens to be the most annoying person on earth – crash lands on a tropical island and is stranded alongside the other remaining survivors?

That’s the set-up for new Channel 4 comedy High And Dry, as sociopath Brett Sullivan (played by the show’s creator, Marc Wootton) assumes control of a tiny island in the Indian Ocean and alienates everyone else in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know about High and Dry.

What time is High and Dry on TV?

The six-part series airs on Fridays at 10.30pm on Channel 4.

What’s the show about?

(C4/FC)

Self-proclaimed “King of the Island” and air steward Brett leads a motley band of plane crash survivors as they explore a remote island. However, the idea that by sticking together they’re more likely to survive soon comes under question, as sociopath Brett proceeds to annoy everyone else with his antics.

“In High & Dry, Marc [Wootton] has conceived a brilliantly ambitious, yet utterly ridiculous new sitcom,” Jack Bayles, Commissioning Editor, says. “Alongside Brett – truly the air steward from hell – is a fantastic assortment of characters played by a wonderful ensemble cast. It’s totally, totally nuts and we love it.”

However, although Brett is “truly the air steward from hell”, we can’t help but think that shooting the series itself can’t have been too hellish – it was filmed entirely on location on the idyllic beaches of the Seychelles .

“We are fortunate enough to have attracted the finest of comedy casts who make me laugh daily,” Wootton added. “The only shame in all this, is that we are being forced to film the entire show in the Seychelles. The commute is nightmarish.”

Alongside Brett, other characters include spaced-out Arnab, played by Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), family man Douglas, played by Harry Peacock (Toast of London), blunt Harriet, played by Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On), and loyal Susan, played by Grace Rex (Master of None).

High and Dry airs on Fridays at 10.30pm on Channel 4

