First look at Rebecca Front in Poldark series four

The actor plays Osbourne Whitworth's mother in the new series of the BBC drama

There was much excitement when it was announced that Rebecca Front was joining the new series of Poldark, and now we’ve got our first look at the actor on set as Lady Whitworth.

The War and Peace and Thick Of It star is playing the “formidable mother” of lecherous cleric Osborne Whitworth, and the two have already hit it off.

Actor Christian Brassington, who plays the odious vicar, captioned the on-set picture by describing Front as his “greatest work-mum”.

Also in the picture is Harry Richardson, who plays Drake Crane in Poldark. Clearly Brassington was feeling a little put-out; he described Harry as Rebecca’s favourite “work-son” owing to the fact he played her on-screen child Frank in Doctor Thorne.

Many happy returns to my latest (and surely greatest?) work-mum, @RebeccaFront Cannot wait for you all to meet Lady Whitworth in #Poldark series four!🖤 Plus top photo-bombing from, coincidentally (and cruelly imo😒), Rebecca’s favourite work-son #DoctorThorne pic.twitter.com/2q2D2MKQYc — Christian Brassington (@ChristianBrasso) May 16, 2018

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will reprise their roles as Ross Poldark and his wife Demelza when series four airs on BBC1 this summer.

Also returning are Luke Norris and Gabriella Wilde who, as Dr Enys and his wife Caroline, will be “tested as never before”, according to producers.

As writer Debbie Horsfield recently revealed to Radio Times, there will be a new villain called Monk Adderley, played by Max Bennett, joining the fold.

Series four of Poldark looks set to the the drama’s penultimate run. A fifth series has been commissioned, but it looks likely to be the show’s last.