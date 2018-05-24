Accessibility Links

When is Springwatch 2018 on TV?

When is Springwatch 2018 on TV?

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan return for a new series with Gillian Burke

(BBC)

Nature lovers rejoice – Springwatch returns for another season, and it promises to showcase the best of Britain’s wildlife, from otters and ospreys to killer whales.

Here’s everything you need to know about Springwatch 2018.

What time is Springwatch 2018 on TV?

Springwatch is on BBC2 from Monday 28th to Thursday 31st May at 8pm.

What’s going to happen?

Following one of the bleakest winters in recent decades, spring has finally sprung, and Springwatch invites viewers to witness the season in all its glory, as it charts Britain’s wildlife with its pioneering technology and round-the-clock cameras.

Who are the presenters?

There’ll be no Martin Hughes-Games, following his departure from the programme earlier this year, but Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan remain to present again from Sherborne Park Estate in the Cotswalds, which boasts a huge range of wildlife, from linnets and corn bunting to deer and badgers.

Gillian Burke also returns – she’s going further afield, starting off in the Shetlands, where she hopes to spot killer whales.

All about Springwatch

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

