James Corden returns to the UK with more Late Late Show London specials

The presenter is bringing his UK talk show back to London, with special guests including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters

James Corden is coming home: the presenter and actor is bringing his US talk show The Late Late Show back to the UK for four special episodes on Sky.

Advertisement

The presenter will film four episodes of the show in London’s Central Hall Westminster this June, with special guests including Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters.

This is the second time he has filmed the show in London, having filmed Carpool Karaoke with Ed Sheeran in the capital last year.

Last year’s episodes came in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack, which Corden referenced in his opening monologue, saying, “I’m so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I’m proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid”.

The special episodes this year will air on Sky 1 and streaming service NOW TV in the UK from 19-22nd June every night at 10pm. US broadcaster CBS will also show the episodes and share highlights of Corden’s time in the UK.

Advertisement

The Late Late Show’s executive producer Ben Winston said, “Broadcasting The Late Late Show from James’s hometown of London last year was such a thrill. Thanks to CBS and our partners at Sky One, we are back for a second year. We are looking forward to a fun week in London, putting a UK spin on our nightly show.”