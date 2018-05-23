Accessibility Links

The UK's leading impressionists dub over footage in Sky's satirical new show The Week That Wasn't

(Sky)

The UK’s leading impressionists dub over the voices of the rich, famous and powerful in Sky’s satirical show The Week That Wasn’t, presenting an alternate week of world events.

From Ant and Dec to Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, no one is safe from a little light comic reinterpretation. Here’s everything you need to know about Sky’s mischievous new show The Week That Wasn’t.

When is The Week That Wasn’t on TV?

The Week That Wasn’t is on Thursdays at 10pm on Sky 1.

What’s the show about?

Mimics Alistair McGowan and Ronni Ancona are reunited for the first time since The Big Impression alongside a host of other impressionists, including Matt Forde, Luke Kempner and Jess Robinson, who each dub over existing footage to produce an irreverent, alternate universe. YouTube viewers might be reminded of Bad Lipreading videos – which should be viewed as a compliment.

Celebrities and political leaders alike are targeted. For example: ever wondered how Paul Hollywood manages to stay relaxed on the set of The Great British Bake Off? Kim Jong-un’s stag do arrangements? Or else what the Queen was up to in the run-up to the royal wedding? In one particularly hilarious scenario from a taster tape, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump find their hands are glued together.

The show is taped shortly before it airs, so expect up-to-date references and the element of surprise.

