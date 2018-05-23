Accessibility Links

Viewers praise “courageous and inspirational” survivors in Manchester: The Night of the Bomb documentary

The BBC documentary featured interviews with survivors from last May's Manchester Arena terror attack

Sisters Emilia & Eve in Manchester: The Night of the Bomb (BBC, EH)

BBC viewers were in awe of the bravery exhibited by the survivors of last year’s Manchester Arena terror attack who recounted their experience during Tuesday night’s documentary Manchester: The Night of the Bomb.

The BBC2 documentary by filmmaker Jamie Roberts, a re-telling of the events of 22nd May 2017, featured a series of moving interviews with girls as young as 11 who survived the attack.

“The survivors of the attack are so brave for speaking so candidly about what must have been the most horrific experience,” viewer Greg Lee wrote on Twitter, one of many viewers who took to social media to praise the participants in the programme.

Sam Harwood added, “The young girls on this programme are inspirational and so resilient. Making everyone proud by telling your story of that night.”

Check out some of the viewer responses to Manchester: The Night of the Bomb below.

Manchester: The Night of the Bomb is available on BBC iPlayer now

