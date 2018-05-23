Accessibility Links

England v Pakistan 2018 on TV: how to follow England’s Test cricket series live

Everything you need to know about England's first Test series of the summer

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Jonny Bairstow of England plays a shot during day four of the 4th Investec Test match between England and Pakistan at The Kia Oval Cricket Ground on August 14, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images)

England’s summer of cricket begins this May with a Test series against Pakistan. Find out how to watch all the action live on TV below.

England play a two-match Test series against Pakistan this summer, with the first Test beginning at Lord’s on Thursday 24th May.

Pakistan last toured England in 2016, when they recorded a 75-run in the opener here, and the Test series ended in a 2-2 draw.

What time is England and Pakistan live on TV?

Day 1 – Thursday 24th May

There will be live coverage of the first Test from 10am on Sky Sports Main Event on Thursday 24th May. Test Match Special will also have live ball-by-ball radio coverage on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and Radio 4 Long Wave as well as the BBC Sport website.

The match begins at 11am. Highlights will be broadcast on Channel 5 from 7pm.

Day 2 – Friday 25th May

Live coverage of day 2 will begin at 10.30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Highlights will be shown on Channel 5 at 7pm.

Day 3 – Saturday 26th May

Coverage of day 3 will be live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am. Highlights from 7pm on Channel 5.

Day 4 – Sunday 27th May

Coverage of day 4 will be live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am. Highlights from 7pm on Channel 5.

Day 5 – Monday 28th May

Coverage of the fifth and final day will begin at 10.30am on Sky Sports Cricket. Highlights from 7pm on Channel 5.

The second Test against Pakistan begins on Friday 1st June at Headingley in Leeds. Check back here for more information about the match live on TV.

