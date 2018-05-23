Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

When does BGT go live? And what's going to happen to Ant and Dec? Find out more about ITV's biggest talent show here

Britain’s Got Talent 2018 is back – and it’s bigger and better than ever.

We’ve already seen Father Ray Kelly go viral (again), Marc Spelmann work his magic, and Matt Johnson wow with his incredible escapology.

But what else is in store? Here’s everything to know about BGT:

When is Britain’s Got Talent on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday 26th May at 8pm on ITV.

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges?

For the seventh year running, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be judging the acts.

What about the Golden Buzzer?

The Golden Buzzer is back again and all five acts have now been revealed.

All of the judges opted for singers: David Walliams has gone for Donchez, Simon Cowell has picked Tim and Jack Goodacre, Alesha Dixon has chosen Lifford Shillingford and Amanda Holden used hers on Gruffydd Wyn Roberts.

Ant and Dec have chosen magician Marc Spelmann.

When does Britain’s Got Talent go live?

The start date for the live shows has been confirmed as the Bank Holiday – Monday 28th May. You can read more about the dates and times of all the BGT live shows here.

Are Ant and Dec still presenting Britain’s Got Talent?

The future of Ant and Dec presenting Britain’s Got Talent together became less clear following Ant’s arrest on suspicion of drink driving.

A statement from Ant’s publicist confirmed that the presenter “has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.”

After Dec impressed hosting the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway by himself, ITV have confirmed that he will be taking on the live episodes of BGT by himself without Ant.

Although Ant definitely won’t be appearing during Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows, he will be featuring in all of the pre-recorded audition episodes.

This is because these theatre auditions were held in London, Manchester and Blackpool back in January and February – before Ant’s arrest on 18th March.

ITV made the decision to forge ahead and show the audition episodes as usual.

Where are Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows filmed?

For the first time, BGT has moved out of a TV studio. Instead, the live shows will all be held at Hammersmith Apollo in London.

“It has to be in a theatre and I’ll tell you why,” explained Simon. “We go into a studio and make it look like a theatre, it’s like buying a Mini and trying to make it look like a Rolls Royce! There’s something about the theatre element.

“So whenever we do the live shows in a studio, something, that gloss, glow, whatever you want to call it, is missing for me. So I’m thrilled because this year I have got my own way…again.”

And if you want to get tickets to the live shows, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

When were the Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

Believe it or not, the nationwide open auditions kicked off back in October. The theatre auditions for BGT were held up and down the UK this January, but auditions are now finished.

David Walliams confirmed on Twitter in February that the audition rounds had finished filming. Ant and Dec had both hosted the auditions rounds together as normal.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV