A and E Live ITV viewers angry at patients with minor injuries “clogging up” emergency room

Davina McCall and ITV are broadcasting live from Leeds General Infirmary for three nights this week

Davina McCall’s A&E Live kicked up a storm on Twitter on Tuesday night as it featured people who were in the emergency room with minor injuries, with the ITV programme highlighting how the NHS has to deal with patients who arguably should be using an alternative service to A&E.

The first night of the three-part live series, made to celebrate the NHS’ 70th birthday, saw presenter McCall visit the A&E department at Leeds General Infirmary, where she interviewed doctors and patients.

One such patient, a young man who found himself in the ER in the middle of a first date, was adjudged by viewers to have been “clogging up the waiting room” with a thumb injury.

“The NHS doesn’t need another programme that shows the real emergencies it deals with, it needs to show the time wasters, and sheer numbers of inappropriate patients that are dealt with 24/7,” Twitter user @Ellie_Toombs wrote.

User @Doonadia added: “I shouldn’t say this as a nurse, but small cuts/grazes/ingrown toenails are why our ED departments are overrun.”

The NHS doesn’t need another programme that shows the real emergencies it deals with, it needs to show the time wasters, and sheer numbers of inappropriate patients that are dealt with 24/7. The public needs to see the ignorance that is ruining the service #AandELive — Ellie (@Ellie_Toombs) May 22, 2018

I shouldn't say this as a nurse but small cuts/grazes/ingrown toenails are why our ED depts are over run. #AandELive — Donna (@DOONADIA) May 22, 2018

Giving an insight into just how busy an NHS A&E department is and why urgent treatment centers and minor injury units are important – so emergencies can be seen in the right time & place when it is an emergency #AandELive — 𝑀𝒾𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 𝐵𝒶𝒾𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑒 🦄 (@MmNotes) May 22, 2018

Bloke on a date goes to A and E with a swollen finger and gets on tv. Go to you Gp in the morning and stop clogging up the a and e waiting room! #AandELive — Daniel Goody (@dantheartist84) May 22, 2018

👍 The number of patients receiving treatment in a Major Trauma Centre has almost doubled between 2011 and 2017, and the chances of surviving severe trauma have increased by 20% since 2012. #AandELive #NHS70 — NHS England (@NHSEngland) May 22, 2018

Others shared an advice sheet on where patients should go if they need medical care.

#AandELive choose well. Don't clog up A&E with a swollen finger 🙄 pic.twitter.com/XScmmuQEeZ — lizzielou (@lizzieprice1983) May 22, 2018

The episode is the first of a three-part live broadcast which continues at 9pm on ITV.

What you're watching on @ITV tonight is what our amazing teams do every day. We're so proud of everyone who works at LTHT. #theleedsway #AandELIVE — Leeds Teaching Hospitals (@LeedsHospitals) May 22, 2018

A&E Live continues tonight at 9pm on ITV