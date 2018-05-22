Accessibility Links

Royal Wedding preacher Reverend Michael Curry thought his invitation was an “April Fool’s joke”

The American bishop electrified St George's Chapel with his sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials

Michael Curry on GMB (ITV email, EH)

Reverend Michael Curry – the “break-out star” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding who was lauded for his rousing sermon – has said he thought his invite to the ceremony was an “April Fool’s joke”

“I thought somebody was doing an April Fool’s joke on me,” he told Good Morning Britain. “I just didn’t in my wildest imagination…”

Curry’s 14-minute sermon was the most-tweeted moment of the day, reaching 40,000 posts a minute and winning over viewers with his passionate words about love and power.

Speaking of how he thought his sermon went, Curry said: “I have to admit I had no idea… I really didn’t. When I sat down from the sermon I remember thinking to myself, I hope that was OK.”

Of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he said: “They’re going to work to make this world better and empowering women is one of the ways we do that.”

