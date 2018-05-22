Accessibility Links

Dramatic first-look images for A Very English Scandal episode 2 reveal the fate of Norman Scott’s Great Dane

Dramatic first-look images for A Very English Scandal episode 2 reveal the fate of Norman Scott’s Great Dane

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison makes his debut as inept gunman Andrew Newton in these preview images for part two of the BBC drama

A Very English scandal episode 2

If you don’t already know the real-life story behind A Very English Scandal, look away now.

But if you’re wondering how the BBC drama will handle the fatal shooting of Norman Scott’s Great Dane Rinka by a bungling gunman, these dramatic preview images will help to prepare you for episode two.

This is our first real look at The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison in action as “assassin” Andrew Newton, who was allegedly involved in a murder conspiracy headed by Jeremy Thorpe MP (Hugh Grant) to kill his ex-lover (Norman Scott).

The scene will see Newton persuade Scott (and his dog) into his car. But when Newton pulls over in the Exmoor fog and pouring rain and clambers out of his car with the gun, not everything goes according to plan. The excited hound jumps out too…

A Very English Scandal

No! Not the dog!

A Very English Scandal

This still of a blood-spattered Norman Scott clutching Rinka as her blood trickles to the ground is particularly heart-wrenching.

A Very English Scandal

Having shot the dog, Newton seems to be having some problems with his gun…

A Very English Scandal

RIP Rinka. Look at that little tongue sticking out 🙁

A Very English Scandal
The full scene will air in episode two of A Very English Scandal on 27th May at 9pm on BBC1

