Crystal Maze celebrity series to include a Derry Girls special

Judy Murray, Katie Price and Big Narstie are also on the line-up

The Crystal Maze is back this June with a new set of celebrity specials – including one episode taken over by the cast of Derry Girls.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and their team captain Saoirse Monica Jackson will be representing the Northern Irish sitcom and bringing some good old 90s vibes to the maze.

Host Richard Ayoade will also be welcoming eight-time Paralympic medallist David Weir, former England footballer Wayne Bridge, Countdown’s Rachel Riley and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, who will all be captained by Judy Murray.

Another star special will see Katie Price join forces with Happy Mondays’ Bez, presenter Roman Kemp and Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead in a team led by ex-footballer Dennis Wise.

Big Narstie will be tackling the maze with team captain Dame Kelly Holmes, actress Jorgie Porter, YouTuber Alfie Deyes and long jumper Greg Rutherford.

And finally, comedian Joe Wilkinson, Blue Peter’s Radzi Chinyanganya, Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts will be following Richard Madeley’s lead.

The Crystal Maze celebrity specials begin in June on Channel 4.