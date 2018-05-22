When do the Britain’s Got Talent 2018 live shows start?

All the confirmed dates and times of Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals are right here

Britain’s Got Talent is soon going live for an entire week.

Advertisement

The live shows for the 12th series of the ITV talent show begin very shortly, with the acts who have made it through to the semi-finals performing again across a whole week.

When are the last Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

The final BGT auditions will air on Saturday 26th May, with the judges’ deliberations also happening in that episode.

That’s when Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams get out the pictures of all the acts, spread them on a table and have a heated debate about which 40 performers will become BGT semi-finalists.

The Golden Buzzer acts, of course, are already through to the semi-finals automatically.

When does Britain’s Got Talent 2018 go live?

BGT will go live on Monday 28th May and will air every day that week until Friday 31st May.

The live shows will begin at 7.30pm every night on ITV and end at 9pm.

There will then be a half-hour break for Coronation Street before BGT returns at 9.30pm for a half-hour results show.

In each semi-final, eight of the acts will perform again for the audience vote. The two performers with the most votes will then go through to the Britain’s Got Talent live final.

The date of the BGT final has yet to be announced.

Is Ant McPartlin going to be presenting Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows?

Before this series of Britain’s Got Talent began, it was announced that Declan Donnelly would be hosting the entire live week of BGT by himself.

Although Ant and Dec have recently been photographed together, this still stands: Dec will be solo for all of the live BGT shows.

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV