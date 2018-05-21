A new Channel 4 documentary investigates the wave of hate crime after last year's Manchester Arena bombing

In May last year, a shrapnel-laden homemade bomb was detonated inside Manchester Arena. The Islamist terror attack devastated the community.

However,as a new Channel 4 documentary investigates, hate crimes also proliferated in the wake of the attack as a wave of racial abuse swept through the multicultural city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester: a Year of Hate Crime.

When is Manchester: a Year of Hate Crime on TV?

The documentary airs at 10:35pm on Monday 21st May on Channel 4.

What’s it about?

The show follows the officers of the Greater Manchester police force as they tackle the front lines of hate crime and racial abuse, responding to hundreds of reports a month.

There’s distressing phone footage of young men hurling insults at passers-by, in addition to clips of callers to local radio stations, demanding that Muslims be deported or interned. We follow the police officers as they deal with assaults and an Oldham mosque set alight.

The documentary, directed by Will Jessop, also features interviews with leaders of the local community, as they attempt to heal the divides.