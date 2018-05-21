Viewers say Paddington has taken an “unexpected turn” as Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw reunite in A Very English Scandal

"If you close your eyes it sounds like Phoenix Buchanan seducing Paddington Bear"

It seems Paddington Bear just can’t escape Phoenix Buchanan.

Paddington 2 co-stars Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant have teamed up again – and viewers are finding it deeply weird to see the actors back together as Jeremy Thorpe MP and his lover Norman Scott in BBC drama A Very English Scandal.

Whishaw is the voice of the marmalade-loving little bear, while Grant starred as the villainous fading celebrity Phoenix Buchanan in the 2017 sequel.

And now, in Russell T Davies’ three-parter based on the true story of Jeremy Thorpe MP, we see the politician seduce Whishaw’s character, have sex with him, fall out with him, and then plot to kill him.

It’s all a lot to take in.

PADDINGTON 3 is taking some very bold choices. #AVeryEnglishScandal — Rory Horne (@rorhor) May 20, 2018

Enjoyed the first part of A Very English Scandal last night, despite it being too graphic for my liking in parts. The most disturbing thing though was that if you closed your eyes it sounded like Phoenix Buchanan seducing Paddington bear. — Tim Diaper (@TimDiaper) May 21, 2018

I am still in shock from watching Phoenix Buchanan, have sex with Paddington Bear on TV last night. "A Very English Scandal." I'll say. — (((M Goldfarb))) (@MGEmancipation) May 21, 2018

If you closed your eyes for a moment whilst watching A Very English Scandal, it sounded like Paddington 3 had taken an unexpected turn. — Julian Simpson (@JulianSimpsonUK) May 21, 2018

trying to watch A Very English Scandal but now I can't unhear Paddington, gawd help me — Jen Williams (@sennydreadful) May 20, 2018

Once viewers had processed the Paddington connection, they settled in to watch the drama – and the reaction was unanimous: A Very English Scandal is brilliant.

So the first episode of A Very English Scandal was just perfection, wasn’t it? Perfect cast, elegant script, thrilling plotting, intricate production. — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) May 20, 2018

im really enjoying a very english scandal. it’s a charming & enthralling blend of eccentricity, quick wit, and traditional period-piece style — not that i’d expect anything less from davies & frears. also the theme song is aggressively stuck in my head — livie! (@steviesongtime) May 21, 2018

“A Very English Scandal”:

Hugh Grant is extraordinary as Jeremy Thorpe. It’s like he’s channeling the man’s ghost, metaphorically speaking of course.

A darkly entertaining delight so far. — alex kovaleski #FBPE #StopBrexit #A50Challenge (@alex_kovaleski) May 20, 2018

A Very English Scandal is EXCELLENT drama, utterly fascinating — Sam Lloyd (@UDWF1) May 20, 2018

Hugh Grant and Ben Wishaw were both superb as Jeremy Thorpe and Norman Scott in tonight's episode of 'A Very English Scandal', expertly adapted by Russell T Davies from John Preston's entertaining book. A triumph all round. #AVeryEnglishScandal — Lord Steerforth (@Lord_Steerforth) May 20, 2018

Just watched “A Very English Scandal” with Hugh Grant playing Jeremy Thorpe. Got to say he has nailed it – think his performance must already have a BAFTA secured. @bbc — Alastair McGregor (@AlastairMcG) May 20, 2018

A Very English Scandal continues on Sunday 27th May at 9pm on BBC1