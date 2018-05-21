Accessibility Links

Viewers say Paddington has taken an “unexpected turn” as Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw reunite in A Very English Scandal

"If you close your eyes it sounds like Phoenix Buchanan seducing Paddington Bear"

It seems Paddington Bear just can’t escape Phoenix Buchanan.

Paddington 2 co-stars Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant have teamed up again – and viewers are finding it deeply weird to see the actors back together as Jeremy Thorpe MP and his lover Norman Scott in BBC drama A Very English Scandal.

Whishaw is the voice of the marmalade-loving little bear, while Grant starred as the villainous fading celebrity Phoenix Buchanan in the 2017 sequel.

And now, in Russell T Davies’ three-parter based on the true story of Jeremy Thorpe MP, we see the politician seduce Whishaw’s character, have sex with him, fall out with him, and then plot to kill him.

It’s all a lot to take in.

Once viewers had processed the Paddington connection, they settled in to watch the drama – and the reaction was unanimous: A Very English Scandal is brilliant.

A Very English Scandal continues on Sunday 27th May at 9pm on BBC1

Paddington

