Peter Kay reveals when final two episodes of Car Share will air

The two last-ever episodes of the hit BBC1 comedy will be shown this May

We don’t have long to wait for the last ever episodes of Peter Kay’s Car Share.

Despite breaking hearts across the nation when he revealed that series two would be the last ever outing for John (Kay) and Kayleigh (Sian Gibson), the comedian eventually did a u-turn and announced that there would be two final episodes of the smash-hit BBC1 sitcom – one entirely unscripted episode, which aired earlier in May, and then a final send-off for the carpooling comedy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the last ever episode of Car Share. Sob!

When is Car Share back on TV?

The final ever episode will air Monday 28th May at 10pm on BBC1.

The penultimate episode – entirely unscripted – was broadcast on Monday 7th May.

According to Kay’s official website, a full second series repeat of Car Share will air on Monday nights between the 7th and 28th.

What do we know about the final episode of Car Share?

In a nutshell, very little. And to say the final two episodes are hotly-anticipated and shrouded in secrecy is an understatement. New dates had to be added for special charity screenings in Blackpool after they sold out, amidst fervent excitement when Kay himself made an appearance at one of the showings. A total of £34,000 was raised for charity by members of the public who were lucky enough to get their hands on a ticket for the screenings.

Is there a trailer for Car Share?

Yes, there is a trailer for the final episode of Car Share. Have a watch:

In the 30-second clip, we see a clip of the series two finale, interspersed with quotes from desperate fans pleading for an alternative ending for the couple.

Viewers had been left utterly devastated when series two of the comedy ended and Kay originally said there were going to be no more new episodes.

Fans even set up online petition demanding a conclusion to the series which gathered over 100,000 signatures. “We were completely overwhelmed by the response and even though we’ve no plans to write a third series we knew we couldn’t end the story there,” Kay said at the time.

Is Car Share on BBC iPlayer?

Currently, sadly not. At the moment, series one and two aren’t available on BBC iPlayer (or Netflix), and there’s no word yet on when all of the episodes will be made available to view again.