Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale on TV?

What time is Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale on TV?

Everything you need to know about Channel 4's documentary on the Liverpool forward

(Getty Images)

Nicknamed “The Pharaoh” and “Egyptian King” by ardent Liverpool supporters, Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has had enjoyed a fairytale rise to world stardom in the English Premier League and the Champions League.

Advertisement

Now a new Channel 4 documentary takes a look back at the Liverpool striker’s journey.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale.

What time is Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale on TV?

The documentary airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 22nd May.

What’s it about?

Ahead of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on Saturday 26th May, Channel 4 presents a look back at the rise of Mohamed Salah (commonly referred to as ‘Mo’), the Egyptian team footballer and Liverpool forward.

His prolific goalscoring and trademark creativity on the pitch – his scurrying gait and seemingly impossible scores – have made Salah equally popular off the pitch, and a favourite amongst fans and sports pundits alike.

Advertisement

Salah was recently voted PFA’s Player of the Year, but his path to success has had a few bumps, as the documentary covers. Interviewees singing Salah’s praises during the documentary also include Steven Gerrard and Gary Lineker.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Mo Salah: a Football Fairy Tale

(Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and A.S. Roma at Anfield on April 24, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)

Champions League 2018 final live TV coverage: how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid

(BBC, JG)

Sport on TV 2018 calendar How to watch the Fifa World Cup, Wimbledon and more

Radio Times

King of commentary Match of the Day's John Motson prepares to hang up the mic

Cargo_012

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more