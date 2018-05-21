How to watch the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2018 on TV

Everything you need to know about watching the biggest event in the horticultural calendar

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the biggest event in the horticultural calendar, when gardeners and florists from around the world descend on the capital.

Advertisement

There are ten show gardens on the Main Avenue this year, including one from green-fingered Chris Beardshaw, Gardener’s World fan favourite and last year’s winner of the event’s People’s Choice prize. The Show opens its gates to the public on Tuesday 22nd May, but the BBC’s coverage begins earlier with a sneak-peek of the designs for viewers.

Here’s how to watch the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show, BBC1

When? The garden preview airs on Sunday 20th May at 6pm on BBC1. The coverage then continues throughout the week.

If you haven’t got tickets for when the gates open on Tuesday, never fear. On Sunday, Joe Swift and Sophie Raworth present a sneak peek at the gardens and arrangements on offer this year – with no risk of thronging crowds, either.

The BBC1 coverage then continues on alternate days throughout the week. On Monday at 7:30pm Britain’s Best Home Cook’s Mary Berry joins the team in the Great Pavilion, as do comedian Rob Brydon and Nick Frost.

Strictly’s Rev Richard Cole joins Swift and Raworth on Wednesday at 7pm, and on Friday at 7:30pm the team celebrate the end of another Flower Show and are joined by Love in the Countryside’s Jo Whiley.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show, BBC2

When? BBC2’s coverage starts Monday 21st May at 8pm and continues throughout the week at the same time.

On Monday Monty Don and Joe Swift are joined by a panel of horticultural experts as they explore the gardens. On Tuesday at 8pm, the judges announce this year’s winners and the team give their thoughts – including on Best Show Garden.

Wednesday’s programme sees the team take a look at the modern function of gardens, with journalist Jeremy Bowen investigating how they serve communities. Mary Berry hunts for plants for her own garden on Thursday, while on Friday Don and Swift then consider the “Chelsea effect” – how the trends seen at this year’s show work their way into our gardens – and Carol Klein reveals the most fashionable plants.

The A-Z of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, iPlayer

When? Anytime until Tuesday 12th June.

Can’t wait for your gardening fix? Catch this historical romp, presented by Jennifer Saunders and seven-time gold medal-winning designer and Gardeners World presenter Adam Frost.

Advertisement

The pair look back at the traditions, characters and, above all, the plants that have made Chelsea Flower Show the most famous gardening show on the planet.