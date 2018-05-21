Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate to reunite for Sky1 comedy drama from Bad Wolf productions

The Tenth Doctor and his companion are back together in a brand-new show

Here is some very good news for Doctor Who fans: David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reportedly set for an on-screen reunion in a brand-new Sky1 comedy, Americons.

The two actors previously worked together when Tennant played the Tenth Doctor, with Tate as his companion Donna Noble. They first starred together in the 2006 Christmas special before Donna became the Doctor’s regular companion in 2008.

The duo’s latest project is said to be a scripted comedy drama written by Tate and will follow the pair as they move to the United States. It is in the later stages of development, according to Deadline, with further details still under wraps.

Americons is being developed by Bad Wolf, the production company co-founded in 2015 by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, who had previously helped revive Doctor Who on the BBC with Russell T Davies at the helm.

Bad Wolf is also behind upcoming shows His Dark Materials and another Sky drama, A Discovery of Witches.

Since both leaving Doctor Who, Tennant and Tate have reunited for a theatre production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2001 and for Disney’s animated series DuckTales, where they are the voices of Magica De Spell and Scrooge McDuck.

But now it looks like we’ll get to see them pair up for a proper live-action series – and we can’t wait.