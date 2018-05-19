Who’s guest starring in The Keith and Paddy Picture Show: Jurassic Park?

Sian Gibson, Shaun Ryder and Sally Phillips are the stars joining Keith and Paddy for Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park gets the The Keith and Paddy Picture Show treatment this week, as the second series of the hilarious spoof comedy comes to an end.

In homage to the 1993 Steven Spielberg movie, Keith and Paddy are joined by celebrity guest stars Sian Gibson, Shaun Ryder and Sally Phillips.

It’s not one to be missed – here’s a preview:

And here’s everything you need to know about the stars joining the cast this week…

Sian Gibson – Lex

Sian Gibson is best-known for playing Kayleigh in Peter Kay’s Car Share, but now the actress is taking on the role of eleven-year-old Lex in Jurassic Park. Mainly because she’s the smallest actress Keith and Paddy know.

When asked what she enjoyed about filming The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, Sian said: “What’s not to love about dressing up every day and acting out one of your favourite films? Dream job! It was loads of fun and I loved every bit of it.”

And her highlight? “Being chased down a hill by a herd of Bernie Cliftasauruses – that’s never gonna happen again.”

As well as starring in Car Share, Sian has appeared in several more of Peter Kay’s shows including Phoenix Nights and That Peter Kay Thing, as well as starring in comedies Murder on the Blackpool Express and The League of Gentlemen.

Sally Phillips – Dr Ellie Sattler

Played by Laura Dern in the real film, comedian Sally Phillips is taking on the part of Dr Ellie Sattler in Keith and Paddy’s version of Jurassic Park.

One of Sally’s breakthrough TV roles was as receptionist Sophie in I’m Alan Partridge and since then she went on to star in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Green Wing, Smack the Pony and Trollied. She also played uber-posh Tilly in BBC sitcom Miranda.

Shaun Ryder – Dr Ian Malcolm

As the lead singer of Happy Mondays, Shaun Ryder needs (almost) no introduction.

The band’s height of fame came in the 80s and early 90s, while their biggest and most recognisable hit was arguably 1990 song Step On:

Post-Mondays, Shaun went into the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and ended up finishing as runner-up to Stacey Solomon. He also made a programme for the History channel in 2013 called Shaun Ryder on UFOs.

Taking on Jeff Goldblum’s role of Dr Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park won’t be Shaun’s first foray into acting – last year he popped up in Craig Fairbrass film Rise of the Footsoldier 3.

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show airs Saturday 19th May at 9.20pm on ITV