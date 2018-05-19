Royal Wedding procession route map: follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s journey through Windsor

Everything you need to know about the route the couple will take this Saturday 19th May

Thousands of people will line Windsor’s streets to see the happy couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after they’ve tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 19th May.

Follow their route on TV with the Radio Times map, illustrated by Carrie May.

The newlyweds will leave St George’s Chapel (1) at 1pm to begin their carriage procession through the flag-filled streets of Windsor and back to Windsor Castle, which is expected to take about 25 minutes.

In order to be visible to as many people in the packed crowds as possible, they’ll travel in a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage, used by the Queen at Royal Ascot — although if it rains heavily they will use the gold-upholstered Scottish State Coach. Their escort will be provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The roads within the precincts of the castle will be lined by members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, along with military personnel from 3 Regiment Army Air Corps and the Royal Gurkha Rifles (both of which Prince Harry served in, out in Afghanistan), the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving Unit, the Royal Marines and also RAF Honington. Celebratory music will be provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

The landmarks

The route will take the couple past the following landmarks:

The bronze statue of Queen Victoria (2), created by the Austrian sculptor Sir Joseph Edgar Boehm, which was unveiled for her Golden Jubilee in 1887.

The 17th-century Guildhall (3), where Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were married in 2005 and which, later that same year, also hosted the civil partnership ceremony of Sir Elton John and David Furnish.

The Church of St John the Baptist (4), once the site of a leper colony.

The Victoria Barracks, where the Household Division, who provide the Foot Guards at Windsor Castle, is based. And the life-size bronze statues of two horses, Daniel and Storm (5) — two Windsor Greys stabled at the Royal Mews who draw the Queen’s carriages on state occasions. The statues were erected to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Then it’s on to the magnificent, tree-lined and spectator-lined Long Walk, famous for The Copper Horse (6), a statue of George III on horseback. Finally, they will return to Windsor Castle (7) for a formal luncheon reception, hosted by the Queen, for 600 wedding guests in St George’s Hall.

In the evening, and no doubt after changing into something more comfortable, the couple will gather with 200 friends and relatives at a party, hosted by Prince Charles, at the nearby Frogmore House (8), first used as a royal residence in 1792 when George III bought it for his wife, Queen Charlotte.

The Royal Wedding will be televised from 9am on BBC1, ITV, Sky1 and Sky News. Radio listeners can also tune in to Chris Evans, who kicks off the coverage on Radio 2 at 8am.