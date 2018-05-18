What time is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

Everything you need to know about Bake Off: the Professionals, starring GBBO's Liam Charles

When the eighth series of The Great British Bake Off aired in autumn last year, any critics who’d had reservations about the show’s move to Channel 4 were swiftly silenced.

Advertisement

Now the version aimed at professional bakers is undergoing a similar move. Previously known as Bake Off: Crème de la Crème, the show will return on Channel 4 as Bake Off: The Professionals with, among other things, a host who’ll be rather familiar to GBBO fans.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

The revamped baking show will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Sundays at 8pm.

Episodes are also be made available to view on demand on All4 shortly after broadcast.

What changes have been made since the move from BBC1?

Apart from the name change, the main difference to the show is the introduction of new hosts. Liam Charles and Tom Allen will be taking over from Angus Deayton, who fronted series two of the show last year.

Liam’s appointment in particular is cause for celebration – the charismatic 20 year-old was by far the most popular contestant on last year’s Bake Off, and we fully expect him to shine as host.

And comedian Tom isn’t a complete stranger to the brand either – he’s previously been a guest on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are both following the programme to Channel 4 and will reprise their roles from the previous series.