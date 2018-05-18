US network The CW will NOT be picking up Lucifer despite fan campaign

But that doesn't mean #SaveLucifer is a lost cause just yet

Lucifer fans are having a hell of a week: not only has Fox cancelled the Devil drama starring Tom Ellis, but US broadcaster CW has now said it won’t be picking up the show.

“We have not had conversations, there have been no discussions,” CW president Mark Pedowitz told Deadline in a press call. “We have been focused on own development, we are happy with what we have.”

The CW was on Lucifer fans’s radar, having previously renewed cancelled DC drama Supergirl (previously shown on CBS) and Black Lightning (Fox).

Currently, no other network has responded to the #SaveLucifer and #PickUpLucifer campaigns, who have seen their hashtags trending on Twitter. However, that isn’t to say talks are happening privately, as hinted by Tom Ellis.

When asked on Newsnight whether a platform such as Netflix would step in to save the show, Tom Ellis said: “Listen, I’m not in a place to talk about conversations that are or are not happening. All I know is that a conversation has been sparked by this and we are trying to find a place. I think the obvious place would be somewhere like that.”

“Those are potentially exciting places,” he added. “But who knows. Watch this space, is all I can say.”

So, although there’s no official word on Lucifer yet, fans will look to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine success story. The Andy Samberg cop comedy was also cancelled by Fox, but was then taken up by US network NBC. And think about it: if somebody’s going make a similar network give in to temptation and renew Lucifer, it’ll be Morningstar, right?