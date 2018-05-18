Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third series

The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a third series

Hulu's hit dystopian show starring Elisabeth Moss and based on Margaret Atwood's tale will be back for a third run

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu trailer screenshot, EH)

Hulu is renewing its critically acclaimed hit The Handmaid’s Tale for a third season, a week after the show’s second series premiered on the streaming giant.

Advertisement

The drama, based of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel of the same name, has been both a commercial and critical success, taking home both Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

The news follows Hulu’s announcement that they have signed the show’s Emmy-winning creator and showrunner Bruce Miller in an overall deal to develop new projects with the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale sees a return to Gilead, where a pregnant June (Elisabeth Moss, who won an Emmy for her lead role) continues her attempts to escape to Canada, and to rescue her young daughter, Hannah, who’s in the care of the authoritarian state.

Advertisement

We also see Alexis Bledel return as a series regular, following her stand-out and Emmy-winning performance in the show’s first run. This time around Ofglen/Emily has been banished to “The Colonies”, a toxic-wasteland where she’s essentially condemned to a slow death. Flashbacks to her former life as a successful professor with a wife and small child are cruelly interspersed.

The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to return to UK screens in the coming weeks

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu trailer screenshot, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Actor Bradley Whitford attends a screening of "Get Out" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Get Out’s Bradley Whitford joins The Handmaid’s Tale season two

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale (C4, EH)

The Handmaid’s Tale releases awesome season two teaser on International Women’s Day

Alexis Bledel, Getty, SL

The Handmaid’s Tale star Alexis Bledel teases details of series two

138719.b01cb77a-9b27-4d59-9fae-66d030866f8b

Meet the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more