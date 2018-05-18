Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Save Me “might not have the resolution everybody expects” says Lennie James

Save Me “might not have the resolution everybody expects” says Lennie James

Lennie James' character is on the hunt for his missing daughter Jody in Sky Atlantic drama Save Me

Save Me - Jody

In the first episode of Save Me, absent father (and “wastrel”) Nelly Rowe (Lennie James) makes up his mind to track down his missing biological daughter Jody. But will he find her? Or will he fail?

Advertisement

Well, according to James, we’re actually asking the wrong questions.

“The story isn’t necessarily going to play out in the way that anybody might expect,” he tells RadioTimes.com. “On one level there’s only two guesses: does he find her or he doesn’t find her?

“And actually I might have gone for a third one that no one’s guessing. So I deliberately leave it open.”

Suranne Jones and Lennie James, Save Me (Sky, EH)
Suranne Jones and Lennie James, Save Me (Sky)

But don’t worry – there won’t be a frustrating, open-ended conclusion at the end of the six-part thriller.

“Is there some kind of resolution?” he says. “Yes of course there is otherwise – why wouldn’t there be? But it might not be the resolution that everybody expects.”

Intriguing.

As for whether there’ll be another series, that is up for Sky Atlantic to decide. But James, who created and wrote the drama as well as taking on the role of Nelly alongside Suranne Jones as Jody’s mum Claire, is definitely hoping for series two.

Advertisement

He tells us: “There absolutely can be another series and it was always my intention for there to be another series. But that’s not dependent on whether or not Nelly finds Jody or doesn’t find Jody.”

Tags

All about Save Me

Suranne Jones, Save Me (Sky, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Anna Friel, Marcella (ITV, EH)

12 killer crime dramas coming to TV in 2018

Lennie James and Suranne Jones, Save Me (Sky Atlantic, EH)

What time is Save Me on TV?

128559

Suranne Jones, Lennie James and Stephen Graham star in new Sky Atlantic drama Gone

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more