Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
Our Wildest Dreams on Channel 4 – what time is it and what’s it about?

Our Wildest Dreams on Channel 4 – what time is it and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about the new Channel 4 documentary series

(Source: Getty Images)

What time is Our Wildest Dreams on TV?

The new Channel 4 documentary series is on Fridays at 8pm on Channel 4 and concludes on Friday 18th May.

Advertisement

What is Our Wildest Dreams about?

Our Wildest dreams focuses on British families who make the huge leap of moving away from the UK and restarting their life somewhere remote in the world.

Episode one of the documentary series focuses on the 52-year-old Mari, her husband Kurikindi and their daughter Samai, as they uproot their lives and move from south-east London to Amazon rain forest in Ecuador.

Mari, who originally met her husband in the Amazon rain forest, is returning to his home with her family in what is set to be the biggest challenge of her life.

The Brit runs her own business and is weary of the dangers and isolation of living alone in the jungle.

Watch as Mari and her family begin their brave and incredible journey in the wilds of Ecuador.

Advertisement

Our Wildest Dreams starts on Channel 4 on Friday 27th April at 8:00pm

Tags

All about Our Wildest Dreams

(Source: Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

What do you get when you mix 12 amateur cooks, a tent and a well-endowed squirrel?

imagenotavailable1

Cheesecake in a glass

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Fiona Wade on Priya and Rakesh – “It’s not an arranged marriage story”

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: Clara Oswald WILL be back for the Christmas special

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more