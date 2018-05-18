Call the Midwife viewers are really worried about Trixie

Helen George's character relapsed into alcoholism and was sent away from Nonnatus House

Call the Midwife viewers were close, oh so close, to finishing off an episode without tearing up this week. However, as Sunday night’s instalment drew to an end, Helen George’s Nurse Trixie Franklin finally came clean about her spiralling alcoholism.

After dealing with her break-up with Christopher and separating a mother from her children in the show’s Huntington’s Disease storyline, Trixie relapsed into dangerous old habits.

She swigged Vodka secretly in the bathroom. She drank sherry with patients. She skipped her support meetings. And then, finally, she broke down in tears to Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter).

"She's not in a good place." 😥

Trixie continues to battle her demons in this week's #CallTheMidwife. Tonight. 8pm. pic.twitter.com/k71t8B7wai — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 11, 2018

And by this point, viewers at home were really really concerned about Trixie…

Call the midwife did it again! I should be sponsored every by Kleenex every Sunday evening at 8pm. Poor Trixie 😢🍸 #CalltheMidwife — Shar (@shar_t_79) February 11, 2018

Thought I was going to make it through this week’s #CallTheMidwife without tears, then Phyllis and Trixie came along and just ripped my heart open. — Mr James 📚 (@MrJamesCCC) February 11, 2018

Many viewers also praised the show for its realistic portrayal of alcohol dependency.

What @helen_george’s storyline has highlighted is that an alcoholic isn’t always someone who is permanently drunk. (Which is very much the stereotypical view) but that it can be someone who is dependent on alcohol, particularly as a reward to get them through the day. — Jenni✨ (@lostsoul_x) February 11, 2018

No programme gets to me like #callthemidwife Trixies story is really hitting home as my dad's an alcoholic. @CallTheMidwife1 do an amazing job raising awareness for subjects that's are still taboo in today's society. — lizzie (@xmisssparklex) February 11, 2018

Trixie's alcoholism storyline -the reality of many, functioning undetected in society #callthemidwife — MissSeaPeaches (@MissSeaPeaches) February 11, 2018

Then came the real tear-jerker: Sister Julienne told the struggling Trixie to leave Nonnatus House for six months to get treatment.

And people are really going to miss her…

#HelenGeorge #Callthemidwife We're going to miss you from our screens Helen, your character Trixie is one of my faves. https://t.co/H6l70bCj4p — sharon (@sharonsfeed) February 11, 2018

I knew I would but I still cried like a baby at #callthemidwife Trixie's story was so upsetting but I'm glad she's looking after herself. @helen_george is just so good at bringing the heart & truth to Trixie. Now hopefully next season we get a more long term happiness for Trixie pic.twitter.com/hbNDof7Nnx — Jaime (@WeWanderLost) February 12, 2018

Once again tonight’s @CallTheMidwife1 has hit me right in the feels, every week without fail the tears flow, I hope that Trixie gets all the help she deserves 😢#callthemidwife — Mr David 🦓🐨❤️👬 (@zebradavid) February 11, 2018

But worry not: Trixie will return to Call the Midwife. Helen George simply took time off the show when her baby bump (don’t tell us you haven’t noticed) could no longer be hidden.

As writer Heidi Thomas told fans at a screening last year, Helen George will only be gone for a couple of episodes after appearing briefly at the start of next week’s instalment. Which means you’re probably due to shed even more tears for Trixie next week.