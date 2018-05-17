Sky and HBO to make documentary about Serial subject Adnan Syed

Syed's case featured in season one of Serial – now there's going to be a televised documentary about his conviction

Serial listeners already have an insight into the case of Adnan Syed, but now Sky and HBO are bringing his trial to an even bigger audience.

Syed was convicted for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee – an 18-year-old student in Baltimore. Syed has always said he is innocent and, since his story garnered wider attention, he has been granted a new trial.

In production since 2015, a four-hour documentary called The Case Against Adnan Syed will see the evidence re-examined, including what happened before Lee’s disappearance.

The programme will follow events up to the present, with Syed awaiting his new trial, and will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and on HBO in the US. Factual filmmaker Amy Berg will direct, while Nick Cave will provide music.

In a press statement announcing the programme, Sky said the show will present “new discoveries as well as ground-breaking revelations that challenge the state’s case, and featuring exclusive access to Adnan Syed, the defence team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed, and members of Baltimore City law enforcement”.

They will also examine how the “rush to justice” and Syed’s conviction in 2000 “raised more questions than answers about what happened to Hae Min Lee.”

There is no mention of involvement from Serial host Sarah Koenig who investigated and chronicled Syed’s arrest and conviction in the popular podcast series.