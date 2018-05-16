When is the final season of The Bridge on TV?

Everything you need to know to catch the last part of the acclaimed Scandi Noir drama

Hit Scandi Noir drama The Bridge is transferring to BBC2 for its final series, which will see leather-clad Swedish detective Saga Noren (Sofia Helin) reunited with Danish partner Henrik Sabroe (Thure Lindhardt) for a “a “heart-stopping concluding case”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final season.

When does The Bridge air on TV?

In the UK, the final series will air on Friday nights at 9pm on BBC2, starting on the May 11th. Up until now the series has aired on BBC4 in the UK.

Season four will run for eight episodes, a shorter run than its predecessors which comprised of 10 episodes each.

What’s going to happen?

The new season is expected to start around a year and a half after the last episode of series three, where Saga’s future in the police force hung in the balance, after she was accused of killing her mother. In the fourth season, Saga will be seen coming to terms with that accusation.

Expectations for the final outing of the gritty detective series are high. The BBC have described the final season as a “heart-stopping concluding case that tests their [Saga and Henrik’s] very special relationship to its limits both professionally and personally”.

Writer Hans Rosenfeldt, who also writes ITV crime series Marcella starring Anna Friel, said: “We’ve been on an amazing journey with Saga Norén and Henrik Sabroe and felt that there was one last thrilling story to tell. Set two years on from last series, Saga is coming to terms with the dire consequences of being accused of her mother’s murder when a macabre crime seemingly linked to migration takes place. Meanwhile, Henrik continues his desperate search for his children.”

Piv Bernth, the head of drama at The Bridge’s Danish co-producer DR, also confirmed that this will be the last season: “Without giving away the plot, it does not allow for further continuation”.

Anders Landstrom, creator and executive producer of The Bridge, paid tribute to Helin’s much-acclaimed acting over the three seasons.“It is obviously very sad to say goodbye to Saga after four incredible seasons, but our talented writers, Hans and Camilla have an extraordinary end in store for viewers,” he said. “Sofia has played the role of Saga with a rawness and truth rarely seen on screen and it’s been a pleasure to work with her and Thure on a series of which we are immensely proud.”