Viewers want AC-12 to solve the mysteries of ITV’s Bancroft – including Sarah Parish’s moving scar

The brand new detective drama kicked off

When ITV crime thriller Bancroft premiered on Monday night (replacing another new drama, Hatton Garden, in a last-minute schedule change) viewers were quick to come up with their own theories about just what was going on.

Sarah Parish and Faye Marsay starred as Det Supt Elizabeth Bancroft and DS Katherine Stevens, who clash when Stevens begins investigating a cold murder case from 27 years ago – a case that Bancroft suspiciously wants her to stay away from.

Viewers who were gripped by episode one had their own theories about what twists could be ahead in the plot:

The murdered woman was pregnant with Bancroft's ex husband's baby. #Bancroft — Will Critchley (@WillCritchley22) December 11, 2017

I’ve got a feeling her ‘son’ isn’t actually her son and it’s the dead woman’s and if I’m right and Katherine is the murdered woman’s daughter then they’re brother and sister. That’s my theory #Bancroft — Lowri Buckley (@LowriBuckley) December 11, 2017

Bet you that the blonde detective is the murdered woman’s daughter #Bancroft — Bev Sykes-Bolton (@SykesBolton) December 11, 2017

If Laura was pregnant was the father Elizabeth's b/f – that might explain it – and is Katherine Laura's daughter ??? #Bancroft — sharon smith (@whiskiesmum) December 12, 2017

Meanwhile, others just wanted to call in some other TV cops to get to the bottom of it all…

Think they'll be needing big Ted Hastings and AC-12 on the case! #bancroft — 🔔Jingle Mels🔔 (@_mels13) December 11, 2017

Promising start for #bancroft but it is missing Steve Arnott and Ted Hastings to investigate the bent copper!! — Kev B (@KB3471) December 11, 2017

But mostly, viewers were just gripped by Bancroft and happy to discover it continues tonight so they don’t have to wait a week for the next episode…

#Bancroft Hooked, on many levels. Clever, compelling, tense and complex. Sensational performance by @DrSarahParish and terrific supporting cast. @ITV — Alastair Stewart (@alstewitn) December 11, 2017

Can’t wait for #Bancroft tonight so glad we don’t have to wait a week 🙌 — Christine (@ChristineLambo3) December 12, 2017

Just watched the first episode of #Bancroft. Early days, but ITV may have its own Line Of Duty here.

Tonight, 9pm. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) December 11, 2017

But there was one thing viewers were very confused by…

Continuity on #Bancroft is shocking. That scar is all over the shop. — Don O'Keeffe (@donokeeffe) December 11, 2017

How come the graze on Sarah parish’s cheek keeps moving? One minute on the left then the right. Make your mind up. #Bancroft — Jon Harris (@Funkyhound) December 11, 2017

So what did everyone think of #bancroft on @ITV last night? I thought it had promise despite the continuity error over her cheek wound which kept changing cheeks!!!! #itv — Michael Rose (@mikey_rosie) December 12, 2017

Couldn’t they have just turned the other cheek?