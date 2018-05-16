Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
TV
The Crown Jewels were hidden in a biscuit tin reveals BBC documentary about the Queen

The Crown Jewels were hidden in a biscuit tin reveals BBC documentary about the Queen

Gems were buried under a secret passage at Windsor Castle in case of enemy invasion during the Second World War

The Coronation (BBC, EH)

Gems from the Crown Jewels were hidden away from the Nazis inside a biscuit tin during the Second World War, as revealed in new BBC documentary The Coronation. 

Advertisement

Following orders from King George VI, the tin itself was buried underneath a secret passage at Windsor Castle, in case of enemy invasion.

The Queen did not know the full details of the story until she was told by royal commentator Alastair Bruce, who presents the documentary due to be broadcast this Sunday.

“What was so lovely was that the Queen had no knowledge of it,”Bruce told The Times. “Telling her seemed strangely odd.”

He also revealed how “an electric set of letters” from Sir Owen Morshead, former royal librarian, to Queen Mary, the mother of George VI, helped to unearth the mystery.

The documents describe how a hole was dug in chalk earth, which was covered to hide it from the enemy, and two chambers with steel doors were created.

Advertisement

A trapdoor used to access the secret area where the biscuit tin was kept still exists today.

Tags

All about The Coronation

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:01:00 on 03/01/2018 - Programme Name: The Coronation - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: with the St Edward's Crown. **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00.01 HOURS ON WEDNESDAY 3RD JANUARY 2018** For single use only and only in connection with editorial about 'The Coronation' on BBC One, Smithsonian and ABC and distributed by FreMantle until 1 March 2018. Images must not be archived, edited, or sold-on. Her Majesty The Queen - (C) © Royal Collection Trust/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018 - Photographer: Screengrab
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Queen Elizabeth II with the St Edward's Crown in The Coronation (BBC, HF)

When is The Coronation documentary featuring the Queen on TV?

The Crown season II

The second series of The Crown takes us around the globe - but it's mostly filmed in one country

Claire Foy in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Discover the real history behind Netflix’s The Crown

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle in peril after suffering new health relapse – first look pictures

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more