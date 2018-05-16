When is Love Island back on TV? Everything we know about ITV2’s hit reality series

Be prepared to sacrifice your summer - the smash hit ITV2 reality show is coming soon in 2018

Love Island well and truly took over TV last summer, and it’s soon going to be back to do the same again in 2018.

Here’s everything we know about series four of Love Island:

When does Love Island 2018 start?

Although there isn’t a specific start date for Love Island series 4, what we do know is that for the previous three years the show has always started either in the last week of May or the beginning of June. So there’s not long to go now!

How long is Love Island on for?

RadioTimes.com understands that this series of Love Island will be the show’s longest ever. Series one and two ran for a total of six weeks, and series three was extended to seven weeks. However, if rumours are to be believed, this series will be on ITV2 for a total of eight weeks – making it the longest ever series of Love Island!

Where is the Love Island villa?

It looks as though the islanders will again be enjoying the delights of the same villa we saw on screen last year. It’s probably going to have a bit of a refurbish, but the bricks, mortar and villa layout are probably going to remain largely the same.

What channel is Love Island on?

Despite Love Island sometimes outperforming ITV in the 9pm slot, the show will be remaining on ITV2 and won’t be switching to the main channel when it comes back in 2018.

Who’s presenting Love Island?

Caroline Flack is again returning as presenter of the ITV2 dating show.

Who are the Love Island contestants?

The boys and girls heading into the villa haven’t yet been announced this year. However, if you’re lucky enough, it could be you! (See below)

How do I apply for Love Island 2018?

As long as you’re over 18, it couldn’t be easier. You need to click here to fill out an online application form. But don’t leave it too late as the closing date is 30th April 2018.

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2018