Europa League 2018 final live on TV: How to watch Marseille v Atlético Madrid

How to watch the match online and on BT Sport

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 03: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid in action during the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 semi-finals (2nd leg) match between Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal FC at Wanda Metropolitano on May 03 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)

Marseille aim to become the first French side to lift the UEFA Europa League as they meet two-time winners Atlético Madrid in Lyon.

Rudi Garcia’s side have never beaten Madrid  – but they have a potential match-winner in their ranks in former West Ham star Dmitri Payet.

His fellow countryman Antoine Griezmann will be looking to win his first European trophy with Diego Simeone’s side after disappointment against city rivals Real in the Champions League final in 2016.

And, naturally, Diego Costa will be on hand to either score a worldie or cause mischief – quite possibly both.

Find out how to watch the Europa League 2018 final below.

How can I watch Atlético Madrid v Marseille on TV and online?

The match is showing in the UK on BT Sport 2 – but BT are also offering a FREE live stream on YouTube for non-subscribers.

If you fancy watching it on the telly, find out how to get BT Sport here.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday 2nd May, with kick-off at 7:45pm. The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

