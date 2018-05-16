Celebrity MasterChef 2018 line-up revealed: Gemma Collins, Spencer Matthews and Dolly Parton’s sister Stella to star

Series 13 will air this summer, serving up a brand new twist with the “Pairs Challenge”

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2018 has been revealed, and among the 20 stars heading into the kitchen this year are The Only Way is Essex diva queen Gemma Collins, Made in Chelsea lothario Spencer Matthews and Dolly Parton’s younger sister, Stella.

Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, actor Keith Allen and Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard also join the roster, while judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back once again to scrutinise the celebrities’ creations.

The forthcoming 13th series, which will begin in the summer, has a new twist in the brand new “Pairs Challenge”, which will see the four semi-finalists split into teams of two.

Each team will cook the same dish, but a wall will separate team members, so instructions will have to be given vocally to ensure their dishes are identical.

The six-week, 12 episode series will culminate in a final 90-minute special featuring the remaining three celebrities.

See the full list of Celebrity MasterChef 2018 contestants below:

